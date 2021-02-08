MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CFO Sells $389,352.32 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MET traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.18. 7,751,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

