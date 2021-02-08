MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.30. 103,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

