Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on MBNKF shares. Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

