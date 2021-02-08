Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Trading Up 7.7%

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 95,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 191,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

