MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.88.

In other MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) news, insider Christopher Mackay acquired 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

