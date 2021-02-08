M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,367 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $27,810,896. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $238.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

