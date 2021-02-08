M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,679 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of CP opened at $356.06 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.94 and a 200-day moving average of $318.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

