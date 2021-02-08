M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,462 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

NASDAQ CME opened at $191.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

