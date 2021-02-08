M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,151 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.36% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,883,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

