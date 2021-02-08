M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,282 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tiffany & Co. worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

