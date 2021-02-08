M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,536,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,740,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of HUYA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

