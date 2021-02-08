M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,459 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 658,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.67 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

