M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $726.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

