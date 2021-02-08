M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.