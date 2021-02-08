M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 15,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

