M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,245.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 182.9% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 420,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 272,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

