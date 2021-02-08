M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.73 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.