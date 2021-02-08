M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.47 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

