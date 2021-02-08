M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $33.71 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

