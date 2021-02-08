M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.69 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

LOGI opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

