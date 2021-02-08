M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

