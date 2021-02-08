M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 34.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $428.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $453.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.09.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

