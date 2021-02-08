M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,847 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

