M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,490 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.03.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

