M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,140,554 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,140,554 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.39 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.