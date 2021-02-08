M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 649,706 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,706 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after buying an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after buying an additional 3,868,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

