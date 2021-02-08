MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,183,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.