Michael Wondrasch Sells 49,468 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $29.74. 2,215,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,535. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avantor by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

