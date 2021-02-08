Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Shares Up 0.4%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Mikros Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKRS)

Mikros Systems Corporation designs and manufactures software, hardware, and electronic systems to maintain complex distributed systems in the United States. Its products include adaptive diagnostic electronic portable testset (ADEPT), an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S.

