Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 283000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Millrock Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.