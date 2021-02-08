MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.57

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

