Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.73. 129,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 127,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

