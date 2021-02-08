Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.86 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Minereum has a market cap of $3.86 million and $72,989.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,336,197 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

