Minter Network Price Down 13.7% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $67,159.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00451715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,632,862,266 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,652,699 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

