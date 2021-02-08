MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $563,272.48

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $563,272.48 and $613.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,386.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.64 or 0.04007345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00377465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.01092108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.00440352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00364376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00221093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019774 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

