Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). Approximately 82,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 399,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £150.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

