Mirror Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $20.24 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00011078 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165.80 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,246,766 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.