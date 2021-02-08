Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Volume Reaches $216,861.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $27.38 or 0.00058623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $5.45 million and $216,861.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00192017 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 199,229 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.