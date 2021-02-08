Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $5.44 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $356,679.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $582.97 or 0.01313788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 9,330 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

