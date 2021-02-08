Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $14.67 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $14.67 or 0.00031607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $410,443.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 327,171 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

