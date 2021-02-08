Mirrored United States Oil Fund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196,163.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.87 or 0.00090820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $196,163.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 123,212 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

