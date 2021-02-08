Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) were up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 301,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

