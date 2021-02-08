Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.35

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 11344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.