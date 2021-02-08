Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,954,000. Ball makes up approximately 5.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.09% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

