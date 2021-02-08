Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.