Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $284,116.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003842 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,116,221 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,490 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.