Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.20

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.20 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 195481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.24.
MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.