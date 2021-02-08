Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.20

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.20 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 195481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.24.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38. Insiders have sold 497,667 shares of company stock worth $64,197,615 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

