Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.47

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of $735.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
