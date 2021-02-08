Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.47

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $735.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

