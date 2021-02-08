MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.96. MOGU shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

