Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MBRX stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

